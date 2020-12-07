Nanaimo RCMP ask for information about whereabouts of violent offender

An arrest warrant has been issued for Reginald Butler who police say should be considered violent and unpredictable. (Photo submitted)

A warrant is out for a man who may be on the mid Island and who has a history of offences, some involving violence, say RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of 36-year-old Reginald (Reggie) Butler for breach of a conditional sentence order.

According to an RCMP press release, Butler has an extensive criminal history involving violence and drugs and should be considered dangerous and unpredictable.

Butler is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, with short dark hair and has a number of tattoos that include a dagger and a fish on his left forearm and a cross on his right forearm.

Butler has many friends and associates throughout central Vancouver Island, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2-2018-37068.

