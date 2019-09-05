Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating missing man

Ryan Van Haastert has not been heard from since leaving his south Nanaimo home Tuesday

A Nanaimo man is missing and friends and family are worried, say RCMP.

Police issued a press release Thursday asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Ryan Van Haastert, who has not been heard from since leaving his south Nanaimo home Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“Van Haastert is struggling with some personal issues which have his friends and family worried for his safety and well-being,” noted the press release.

The day he was reported missing, Van Haastert was seen in the Cedar area driving his grey 2017 Toyota Corolla, licence No. GF140W, but was not located by investigators.

Van Haastert is caucasian, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

