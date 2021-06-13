Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 43-year-old man whose family is ‘extremely worried.’ (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating man, family worried

Jeremy Buerge, 43, made comments that were concerning to family members

  • Jun. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man whose family is concerned.

Police issued a press release Sunday afternoon, June 13, asking for help to find Jeremy Buerge, “who has made recent comments that have his family extremely worried for his safety and well-being.”

Buerge is Caucasian, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, with short brown hair. He has an eagle tattoo on his arm and may be wearing a dark-coloured zippered hoodie and green or black jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-21544.

