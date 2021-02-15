Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding missing man

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to find a man who went missing over the long weekend.
Nathaniel Biernacyzk, 23, hasn’t been seen since Saturday and his family reported him missing that day, “extremely concerned” for his well-being, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.
Biernacyzk is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with short blond hair and blue eyes. He was believed to have been wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and a grey tuque when he went missing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-5408.
