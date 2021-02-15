Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Nathaniel Biernacyzk, 23, hasn't been seen since Saturday

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Nathaniel Biernacyzk, 23, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday, Feb. 13. (Photo submitted)

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to find a man who went missing over the long weekend.

Nathaniel Biernacyzk, 23, hasn’t been seen since Saturday and his family reported him missing that day, “extremely concerned” for his well-being, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Biernacyzk is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with short blond hair and blue eyes. He was believed to have been wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and a grey tuque when he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-5408.

