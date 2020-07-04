Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding missing 19-year-old

Haley Murphy has not been seen since Tuesday, June 30, say police

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help in locating Haley Murphy, 19, who has not been seen since Tuesday, June 30. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help in trying to locate a missing person.

Police issued a press release Saturday requesting assistance in finding Nanaimo resident Haley Murphy, 19, who has not been seen since Tuesday, June 30.

RCMP said the photo provided is recent and Murphy has a shaved head but often wears a bandana.

Anyone with information Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

