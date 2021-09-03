Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding man who has been missing a week and a half

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old man who was reported missing Aug. 24. (Photo submitted)

Mitchel Houle, 28, hasn't been seen since he was dropped off along the Nanaimo Parkway on Aug. 17

Police are asking for help locating a Nanaimo man who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Mitchel Houle, 28, was reported missing Aug. 24, one week after his mother dropped him off at the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road.

“She has not seen or heard from his since. She also indicated that it is out of character for her son to have no contact with her. As a result, she is worried for his safety and well-being,” noted the release.

Houle is of no fixed address and accesses emergency shelters in Nanaimo. He does not carry a cell phone.

Houle is Indigenous, 5-foot-11 with a thin build and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and nylon shorts. He has numerous tattoos on his legs and arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-31987.

