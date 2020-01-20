Nanaimo RCMP arrest man who allegedly pushed clerk to floor during armed robbery

Chase Peter Goodale scheduled to appear in court today, Jan. 20

A Nanaimo man is in police custody following his arrest by the RCMP for Wednesday’s armed robbery of the Quarterway Liquor Store.

According to police, Nanaimo RCMP’s Street Crimes Unit, with help from the RCMP police services dog team, arrested Chase Peter Goodale, 28, of Nanaimo, on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m.

Goodale was found in a vehicle parked outside a motel in Nanaimo’s south end and received several dog bites during his arrest.

He was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment and then transported to Nanaimo RCMP detachment where he remains in custody.

During his arrest, several items relating to the robbery were located and seized as evidence.

Goodale is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo today, Jan. 20.

