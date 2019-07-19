Nanaimo RCMP arrest individual in connection with stolen e-bike

A traffic stop by Nanaimo police has led to the recovery of a missing e-bike.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, on July 12 at approximately 7:50 p.m., an officer pulled over a Chevrolet Cavalier travelling 90 kilometres per hour on Nicol Street, where the posted speed limit is 50km/h.

During the traffic stop, the vehicle was identified as being connected to an incident on July 11 in which a stolen e-bike was recovered, the release notes.

Police arrested the driver for allegedly being in possession of the stolen e-bike. They also issued the driver a ticket for excessive speed and impounded the Cavalier for seven days.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed because chargers have not yet been laid, was released by police and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.

