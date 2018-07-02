Nanaimo puts up new street banners

The city’s new street banners are gracing lamp posts along Nanaimo’s major streets. This year’s design was created by Nanaimo artist Robert Plante. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

New street banners are now lending colour to the city.

This year’s designs are by Robert Plante, a local artist who immigrated to Nanaimo from the Netherlands in 2009.

Plante is active in the community with one of his goals being to help Nanaimo be a great place to live, notes a city press release, which went on to say Plante’s banner design reflects Nanaimo and what makes it unique.

The city has run the street banner program – which invites amateur and professional artists to submit designs to an annual banner design competition – for nearly 30 years. Eight artists submitted designs in late 2017 for this year’s design competition.

“Street banners grace many streetlight poles during the spring and summer seasons creating a fun and festive atmosphere,” Chris Barfoot, city culture and heritage coordinator, said in the release. “The city’s street banner program aids in the promotion of Nanaimo and its offerings, and adds colour and excitement to Nanaimo.”