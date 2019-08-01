Nanaimo port authority CEO elected Pacific ports president

Ian Marr, Port of Nanaimo president and CEO, has been elected as president of the Association of Pacific Ports.

Marr was chosen to head the APP at the organization’s 106th annual conference in Portland, Ore., July 14-17, according to a Port of Nanaimo press release.

The APP is a trade and information association, founded in 1913 as the Pacific Coast Association of Port Authorities, to promote increased efficiency and effectiveness of Pacific ports. There are currently 27 APP members and 47 associate members from Canada, the U.S. and countries as far off as Tonga and Taiwan.

Nanaimo will host the APP conference in 2020.

“This is a great honour, and I look forward to serving as president of this great association,” Marr said in the release. “We’re very excited about hosting this event next year in Nanaimo, and we expect over 60 delegates from our membership from all over the Pacific region to join us here.”

There have been two other presidents of the APP from Nanaimo: Don Beaton, 1985-86, and Gino Sedola, 1995-96.

RELATED: Federal government commits $46 million to expand Port of Nanaimo’s Duke Point operations

RELATED: Nanaimo’s vehicle processing centre officially opens

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter