Nanaimo police dog helps track down break-and-enter suspect

A Nanaimo man is being treated in hospital for dog bites he sustained while allegedly resisting arrest.

According to police, the incident unfolded just before noon on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Marban Road in Chase River, south Nanaimo, when residents of a home came face to face with a man in the basement of their home.

The residents chased the 40-year-old suspect out into their driveway and called 911.

Police responded and contained the area so dog handler Const. Clay Wurzinger and his police dog Juice could establish and track to search for the suspect.

Wurzinger and Juice tracked down the suspect who allegedly resisted arrest and sustained injuries to his upper body from the dog.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment of dog bites, but remains in hospital for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition not related to his arrest, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Upon his release from hospital, he will be held in custody to await his appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo.

O’Brien said the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates cases in which people are injured or die as part of police involvement, would not be investigating this incident.

“They were advised and they are not asserting their jurisdiction,” O’Brien said.