Nanaimo partners with groups looking to keep the city clean

City seeks program participants to help clean up trash along roads and pathways

The city is looking for partner organizations to help collect trash along Nanaimo's roads and pathways.

Non-profit community groups can pick up some cash for picking up trash.

The City of Nanaimo Partners in a Cleaner Community Program is a public service program for non-profit community groups and businesses that want to give back to the community by helping to tidy up the town by picking litter on or along city rights-of-way.

Groups agree to perform litter pick-up services for their assigned areas twice each year, once in late spring and once during early fall.

Participating organizations must appoint a minimum of six volunteers per group who are at least 12 years old, and provide insurance, adult supervision and transportation. Supervisors will be required to attend a scheduled city orientation and safety training session.

City-selected public land and/or roadside boulevards are assigned to volunteer or charitable groups. The city provides safety vests, trash bags, gloves, road safety signs and collection and disposal of gathered litter.

The city also provides signs highlighting each group’s efforts to make Nanaimo a better place to live and will contribute $50 per kilometre to each registered non-profit group upon completion of its assigned area.

“This is a great program that engages our community in helping to keep our city streets and trails clean,” said David Thompson, manager of Nanaimo sanitation, recycling and public works administration, in a press release. “I’m really proud of how our partners have adopted different areas in past years and am looking forward to receiving applications for our 2019 program.”

Community groups interested in participating with the program can contact the public works department at Public.WorksInfo@nanaimo.ca, 250-758-5222 or drop in to 2020 Labieux Rd. to obtain an application.

<hr width=”75%”>

<p><a href=”mailto:photos@nanaimobulletin.com” target=”_blank”><br />photos@nanaimobulletin.com<br /><strong>Like us on <a href=”http://www.facebook.com/nanaimobulletin” target=”_blank”>Facebook</a> and follow us on <a href=”http://www.twitter.com/nanaimobulletin” target=”_blank”>Twitter</a> </strong></p>