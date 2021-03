A DriveB.C. webcam image showing the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Aulds Road earlier this afternoon. (DriveB.C. image)

The Nanaimo Parkway is closed to southbound traffic at Aulds Road for an investigation into a crash there earlier this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection about 12:10 p.m. Sunday, March 28.

DriveB.C. noted that an assessment is in progress and that traffic is being detoured.

No information about injuries was immediately available; this article will be updated.

