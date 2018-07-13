Nanaimo Parkway closes after fire, crash happen at the same time

Parkway was closed between Mostar Road and Aulds Road from about 10:10 p.m. until almost 11:30 p.m.

A Nanaimo Fire Rescue crew puts out a fire on the side of the Nanaimo Parkway between Mostar Road and Aulds Road. A motor vehicle accident happened on the other side of the parkway at the same time. EDWARD NATHANSON photo

The Nanaimo Parkway was shut down for more than an hour Friday night following a simultaneous fire and crash north of Mostar Road.

The fire was on the side of the parkway northbound, while the accident, involving a motorcycle, happened almost directly across in the southbound lanes.

All parkway lanes in both directions were closed from about 10:10 p.m. until about 11:30 p.m., with northbound traffic at a standstill and southbound traffic detoured.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were all on scene.

Drive B.C. reported via social media at about 10:30 p.m. that the highway was closed “due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, use alternate route.” An update at midnight noted that “all [southbound] lanes remain closed at Aulds Road, no estimated time of opening.”

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was not available for comment Friday night.

At the scene of an accident on the parkway north of Mostar Road. The parkway is totally closed in both directions right now. #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/8l87ROBf6w — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) July 14, 2018