Nanaimo-North Cowichan candidates to participate in virtual candidates forum

The Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Vancouver Island Real Estate Board, will host a virtual candidates forum via Zoom on Monday, October 19.

The forum, for Nanaimo-North Cowichan candidates, will be recorded and made available on the chamber website as soon as possible after the forum is concluded.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates via e-mail at admin@ladysmithcofc.com.

The chamber will collect these questions and sort them into general themes/issues that are of primary concern to the community. These shortlisted questions will be presented to the candidates for their comment and debate during the forum.

Jenna Forster, of J. Forster and Associates will moderate the forum. She has moderated several debates and forums in Ladysmith in recent years, but this will be Forster’s first virtual candidates forum.

“The biggest difference is that there won’t be a live audience in the room. So, there won’t be as much spontaneity in the evening,” she said. “We’re trying to manage that as best as possible. I’d like to make sure the audience can get value from the conversation and get their questions answered.”

The virtual forum will be two hours in length. Candidates will have time for opening remarks and a half hour to answer three pre-selected questions. Afterwards, candidates will receive a mixture of questions posed by the chamber, VIREB, and the public.

