Nanaimo moves toward adopting inter-community business licence bylaw

More than a dozen communities already have bylaw in place

Nanaimo could join a handful of other communities in adopting a regional-wide business licence bylaw.

City councillors recently passed three readings of an inter-community business licence amendment bylaw, which, if adopted, would allow businesses to operate in partnering jurisdictions without having to pay for or obtain multiple business licences, according to a city press release.

Inter-community agreements simplify the business licensing process, making it less cumbersome and more affordable for mobile operations to do business in multiple communities, the release notes.

Partnering jurisdictions include 13 municipalities between Campbell River and Duncan as well as Esquimalt and Sooke, according to the release, which notes that an additional 12 municipalities within the capital region are expected to join the partnership.

READ ALSO: Island-wide business licence eyed

“The bylaw amendment is a positive step and one that will greatly benefit small businesses. Nanaimo mobile businesses can expand their territory significantly with less administrative red tape,” said Heidi Davidson, manager of permit centre and business licensing, in the release.

The licence fee will increase to $170; however, for any new licence issued, the bylaw will permit the fee to be prorated. The bylaw is expected to be passed at council’s April 1 regular council meeting.

For more information about inter-community licences, visit www.nanaimo.ca.