Nanaimo Mounties want to find owner of riding tack

English-style saddle and boots and blankets found in south Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP would like to find the owner of some English riding tack items found on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo Mounties have an English riding saddle and associated tack they want to return to its owner.

The items were found Saturday, Oct. 12, in the 900 block of Douglas Avenue.

The riding gear consists of a saddle, two saddle blankets, two pair of riding boots and leather bridles.

Anyone with information about who owns this equipment or where it came from is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-41335.

