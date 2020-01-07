Nanaimo Mounties looking for two men who tried to use stolen credit card at Dairy Queen

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help identify two men who allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card to buy food at a Dairy Queen.

The incident happened Sept. 16, but police noted in a press release that still images of the suspects were recently provide to police. RCMP determined the credit card was stolen earlier the same day from the change room lockers in Nanaimo Aquatic Centre.

Items taken, from at least three lockers, included wallets and a Samsung tablet. Later that same day, two men were seen on video surveillance attempting to use a credit card that was taken from one of the wallets stolen from the change room lockers and investigators believe the two suspects are the same men who broke into the locker.

The suspects are both Caucasian, in their mid-40s and one of them had a black eye at the time. Anyone with information on the identity of these two males is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-37274.

