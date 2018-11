Woman's diamond ring and jewelry bag found at a grocery store in north Nanaimo

Police in Nanaimo are looking for the owner of a woman’s diamond ring and jewelry bag. Photo submitted

Nanaimo Mounties hope to reunite a woman’s diamond ring and blue mesh jewelry bag with their owner.

The ring and bag were found Sept. 23 at a north end grocery store, but were not turned over to police until Monday.

According to police, the diamond ring is of considerable value and the jewelry bag has stencilled on it “Viamar Jewelry for the ove of travel.”

Anyone who recognizes the jewelry bag is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2018-40892.