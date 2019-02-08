Nanaimo Mounties bust bait bike bandit

One man is in custody for stealing an RCMP bait bike just seven minutes after police put out the lure.

According to police, the bike was placed near Country Club Centre on Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m. and moments later Nanaimo RCMP were alerted to the theft by a GPS tracker installed in the bike. A description of the bike was broadcast to officers who followed up on the GPS tracker data to find a suspect with the bike at a location on Labieux Road.

Zachary Morris, 28, of Nanaimo, was arrested for possession of stolen property and held in custody. Morris pleaded guilty to the charge in provincial court in Nanaimo and received a sentence of 90 days in jail.

As with bait cars, bait bikes come in all sizes, makes, models and colours. They can be placed anywhere and are one of the tools police use to combat theft.

“Our officers are continuing their efforts and ask the public to be an active partner by ensuring their bikes are secured with high-grade locks and to always register their bikes with the 529 Garage app,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.