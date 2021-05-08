Nanaimo mixed-use building wins top prize at commercial building awards

Village on Third was Judges' Choice winner at VIREB Commercial Building Awards

The Village on Third in Nanaimo won the Judges’ Choice award as top overall entry at the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards. (Photo submitted)

A mixed-use development in Nanaimo was chosen the best of the bunch at this year’s VIREB Commercial Building Awards.

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s 14th annual awards were announced virtually on Friday, May 7, and the second phase of the Village on Third project won the Judges’ Choice award as best overall entry.

The Third Street project, designed by D-Architecture and built by Westmark Construction, also won the Award of Excellence in the mixed-use category.

Chris Lundy, president of Westmark Construction, said architect Daryoush Firouzli took a creative approach to the sloped property and said the building is situated in what’s becoming an “exciting area” of Nanaimo.

“The condominiums were very well-received, they have great views of the mountains and there seems to be a great community starting to unfold in the university district,” Lundy said. “We’re very proud of the team and all the consultants that worked on the project.”

A previous phase of the Village on Third project won an Award of Excellence in the Apartment category in 2020.

There were 45 finalists across various categories this year, and a team of independent judges from the real estate industry examined entries from the Malahat to Port Hardy.

“Reviewing the projects, I’m absolutely amazed how we keep raising the bar of products throughout cental and northern Vancouver Island,” said Dave Kirk, partner with Cunningham and Rivard Appraisals Ltd., one of the judges.

The Met on Metral Drive, built by Windley Contracting, won the Multi-Family Condominium Award of Excellence and another Windley project, Oakwood Business Park on Boxwood Road, won the Industrial Award of Excellence.

The Nanaimo Association for Community Living’s townhouse development on Uplands Drive and builder Knappett Projects won the Affordable Housing Award of Excellence and V.I. Granite and Quartz Countertops on Boxwood Road, built by Island West Coast Developments, won the Retail Award of Excellence.

Nanaimo Airport’s terminal expansion, built by Durwest Construction, won the Community Institutional Award of Excellence.

Other Awards of Excellence went to: NEO Apartment Residences in Courtenay, Crowne Pacific, Multi-Family Apartments; the Aria in Duncan, Blueprint Custom Homes, Multi-Family Townhouse; Hotel Zed in Tofino, Farmer Construction, Hospitality; JRP Solutions Ltd. in Courtenay, Avril Homes, Office; Ladysmith Thrift Store, MKM Projects, Retail Renovation.

Awards of Merit went to the Virage on Bowen Road, Vancouver Island Mental Health Society’s Rosehill building, Nanaimo Innovation Academy on Hecate Street and Nanaimo and District SPCA’s Seasted Stables on Westwood Road, as well as the Sandscapes Apartments and the CRU Building in Parksville, Cubes in Courtenay, and Port Hardy Airport.

READ ALSO: New buildings in Nanaimo win awards as best in the region

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin