Nanaimo minor baseball concession stand suffers another break-in

Fieldhouse at Serauxmen Sports Fields has been broken into twice in six weeks

A deadbolt lock wasn’t enough to keep a thief or thieves out of the Serauxmen Sports Fields fieldhouse earlier this week. Photo submitted

Some people, when they go out to the ball game, buy peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Some just steal them.

The concession stand at the Serauxmen Sports Fields was broken into sometime overnight Wednesday for the second time in six weeks, with a thief or thieves stealing a few hundred dollars worth of food, drinks and even cleaning supplies.

“The first time, they cleaned us out completely; it was probably in excess of $1,500,” said Mike Holyk, president of the Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association. “The two ladies who staff that volunteer position are always working real hard to keep that [place] supplied and clean,” adding that they had also spent hours portioning out bags of candy that are a popular treat on game days.

Holyk said the concession stand at Sid Clark Gyro Park has also had a number of break-ins the last two years, with a barbecue ripped out and copper wiring to the scoreboard stolen.

“It’s unfortunate, because it’s an unnecessary cost that us and the city have to share to repair and fortify, and the lost merchandise comes directly out of our budget,” Holyk said.

He added that after the concession break-in a few weeks ago, donors stepped up to replace some of the lost food and drink items, and he hopes the community can help again.

“I know there’s bigger issues out there in the community for sure, but it’s a volunteer organization and it sets us back,” Holyk said.

He said the NMBA would work with the City of Nanaimo to look at improving security at the Serauxmen Sports Fields fieldhouse.

Nanaimo RCMP said it was able to obtain fingerprints after Wednesday’s break-in and is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

