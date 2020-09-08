Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

A Nanaimo man and his family are pretty much set after a big scratch ticket win.

Matt Deri recently won $675,000 playing Set for Life. He said he would buy the odd Lotto Max ticket when the jackpot got especially large, but had been buying scratch tickets for a few months, always buying the Set for Life ones.

“I always liked the idea of being set for life,” he said.

Deri bought the winning ticket at the Gas N Go on Jingle Pot Road while out doing errands.

He scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket with his phone while sitting in his truck, and heard the chime that signified his win. Deri scratchde the rest of the ticket and discovered the magnitude of his lotto win.

“I called my wife and she didn’t believe me, so we switched to FaceTime on the phone and I showed her the ticket. She said, ‘why are you still at the store? Come home.'”

Deri said the family will go to Disneyland once it’s safe to do so; in the meantime, he bought his boys new Lego sets. The family is planning to buy a new home.

Nanaimo News Bulletin