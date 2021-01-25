Nanaimo man wanted, police say he violated terms of his release

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Peter Ludvigson who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo submitted)

A warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly hasn’t been abiding by conditions of his release.

Peter Ludvigson, 45, of Nanaimo, was released into the community in December after serving time for property-related offences, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. One of Ludvigson’s release conditions specified that he was to live at a family member’s residence, but police say it has been determined he is no longer residing there and his whereabouts are unknown.

Ludvigson is Caucasian, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, with a tattoo of a devil and flames on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Ludvigson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-2576.

