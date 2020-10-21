Nanaimo man killed in Highway 4 crash

A dirt biker was killed in a crash on Highway 4 west of Whiskey Creek on Wednesday morning (Oct. 21).

On Oct. 21 at 11:23 a.m., Oceanside RCMP and other first responders received reports of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in the eastbound lane near Koen Road.

According to RCMP, an unlicensed off-road motorcycle—or dirt bike—was being driven east on the eastbound shoulder of the highway. The bike suddenly turned onto the highway, directly in front of a car that was also being driven eastbound.

The dirt biker, a 41-year-old man from Nanaimo, died as a result of the collision. The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 61-year-old man from Port Alberni, was uninjured and remained on scene to speak with police.

Police say speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the collision.

The road was closed for a few hours while emergency crews cleaned up and RCMP traffic analysts worked to complete the scene investigation.

Alberni Valley News