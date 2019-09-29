Nanaimo-Ladysmith trustees given school assignments

With a new school year underway, trustees for Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools have been given their school assignments for 2019-20.

Stephanie Higginson will be the trustee responsible for Ladysmith Secondary and its catchment schools, Ladysmith Intermediate and Primary schools and North Oyster Elementary.

Bill Robinson is responsible for Cedar Community Secondary School and most of its feeder schools: Cedar Elementary and Cinnabar Valley Elementary. Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ career technical centre and Island ConnectED K-12 distance education centre will also be under Robinson’s purview.

The recently-opened Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School, while in the Cedar catchment, will be the responsibility of Lisa Marie Barron, school board vice-chairperson.

John Barsby Secondary School and its catchment schools – Bayview, Chase River and Park Avenue elementary and Georgia Avenue Community schools – are assigned to Jessica Stanley, along with learning alternatives.

Nanaimo District Secondary School and Brechin, Fairview, Forest Park, Gabriola, Mountain View, École Hammond Bay, École Pauline Haarer and École Quarterway elementary schools will be the responsibilities of two trustees, Elaine Wilkinson and Chantel O’Neill.

Wellington Secondary School and its feeder schools, Cilaire, Coal Tyee, Departure Bay, Rock City and Uplands Park elementary schools, will be overseen by Tania Brzovic.

Greg Keller will be responsible for Dover Bay Secondary School and Frank J. Ney, McGirr, Pleasant Valley, Randerson Ridge and Seaview elementary schools as well as international student education.

Charlene McKay was not assigned any schools due to her extra responsibilities as board chairperson.

