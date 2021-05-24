Nanaimo-Ladysmith school trustee selected as federal NDP candidate

Lisa Marie Barron chosen over three others to represent party

Nanaimo-Ladysmith New Democrats have their candidate in place for the next federal election, whenever that turns out to be.

The local NDP membership voted for Lisa Marie Barron as the Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidate for the next election. Barron is vice-chairperson of the Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools board of education.

According to a press release from the constituency association, Barron, a longtime Nanaimo resident, is working on her masters degree in community development at the University of Victoria and works in substance abuse and addictions, conducting community and program development.

Barron said in the release that voters are tired of broken promises and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “years of empty talk.” She mentioned investments in affordable housing and “a real climate action plan” as priorities.

She congratulated the others who sought the Nanaimo-Ladysmith NDP nomination – Gwen O’Mahony, Shaye Anderson, and Dana Thorne – for “hard-working” campaigning.

“It was great to see how many people in Nanaimo-Ladysmith mobilized after being tired of inaction and hungry to get organized around making change,” Barron said.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding is held by the Green Party’s Paul Manly, who was elected MP in a 2019 byelection and re-elected in the general election later that year. The NDP was third at the ballot box in both those votes, finishing behind the Greens and Conservatives.

