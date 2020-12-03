Nanaimo Ladysmith school district chairperson retains role, new vice-chair chosen

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ staff and trustees held their annual general board meeting Dec. 2 via Microsoft Teams. (SD68 image)

Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district will see continuity at board chairperson, but will see a new vice-chairperson after trustees voted for committee heads at their annual general meeting Wednesday.

Jessica Stanley was named board vice-chairperson by acclamation at the meeting after being nominated by Stephanie Higginson. Charlene McKay was acclaimed as board chairperson after being nominated by Chantel O’Neill.

Greg Keller was acclaimed as business committee chairperson, with O’Neill to be vice-chairperson. Lisa Marie Barron was acclaimed as chairperson of the education committee and Tania Brzovic will be vice-chairperson.

Barron was also acclaimed as B.C. School Trustees Association provincial councillor for the district, with Wilkinson acclaimed as her alternate.

Trustees will hold their positions until next year’s school district annual general meeting.

