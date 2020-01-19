Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP to observe pipeline protest in northern B.C.

Paul Manly, Green Party of Canada Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP seen here in a climate rally last year, will meet with people related to Coastal GasLink project Sunday and Monday. (News Bulletin file)

The Green Party of Canada member of Parliament for Nanaimo is scheduled to travel to northern B.C. to observe the ongoing pipeline protest in the area.

According to a press release, Paul Manly, Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP, is scheduled to travel to Wet’suwet’en territory to meet with hereditary chiefs. He will also meet with representatives from RCMP detachments in Smithers and Houston, B.C., on Sunday, alongside Adam Olsen, B.C. Green Party interim leader. Wet’suwet’en are against construction of the Coastal GasLink, a length of pipeline measuring close to 700 kilometres and running from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, where a LNG terminal is located.

The aim is to bear witness and encourage a peaceful and respectful resolution of this situation, Manly said in the press release. The hereditary chiefs are in a challenging and volatile situation and need to be heard, he said.

Manly also said the project could have a negative impact on the environment.

“The purpose of the Coastal GasLink pipeline is to transport fracked gas for LNG export,” Manly said in the press release. “Fracking is a climate disaster. It releases methane, a potent climate change accelerant, throughout every stage of production and transport. The Green Party of Canada has called for a national moratorium on fracking.”

Manly will arrive on Sunday morning and leave Monday evening, according to the press release.

