Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP to host series of community meetings

First meeting is scheduled for July 18 at the North Oyster Community Centre

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly has planned a series of community meetings to connect with constituents.

Manly says this is part of his commitment to be accountable to the riding.

“I’m going to do a short report back of what I’ve done since I’ve been elected. It’s been a short period of time, but it was a very busy time in Ottawa. Then I’ll open up the floor for people to ask questions and let me know what their concerns are. It’s really a forum for constituents to have access to their member of Parliament,” Manly said.

Manly’s meetings will be modelled after Green Party leader Elizabeth May’s constituent meetings, which she has held for years in her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at the North Oyster Community Centre, 13467 Cedar Rd., Ladysmith, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Other meetings include July 31 at the Oliver Woods Community Centre, Aug. 1 at the Branch 257 Lantzville Legion, Aug. 12 at Gabriola Island Community Hall, Aug. 13 at Bowen Park activity centre and Aug. 15 at Protection Island’s Beacon House. All meetings go from 7-8:30 p.m.

“It’s an important way to communicate directly with constituents … not everybody likes to e-mail, not everybody is on Facebook. Often, meeting face-to-face, discussing issues is a good way to get information and figure out where people are at,” Manly said.

He said he will hold the meetings for as long as he remains MP.

“That’s how democracy should work. People should have access to elected officials,” he said. “They should be able to ask questions and get answers in a public forum that other people can hear.”

