Nanaimo-Ladysmith awaits voting results

Voting stations are now closing in B.C. and election results are on the way

The voting stations are now closing and election results will start coming in across Canada, including in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

Green Party incumbent Paul Manly will be trying to hold off challengers Lisa Marie Barron of the NDP, Michelle Corfield of the Liberals, Tamara Kronis of the Conservatives and Stephen Welton of the People’s Party of Canada.

Two out of 265 polls in Nanaimo-Ladysmith have now reported results:

Paul Manly, Green Party, 294 votes, 30.9%

Tamara Kronis, Conservatives, 265 votes, 27.9%

Lisa Marie Barron, NDP, 225 votes, 23.7%

Michelle Corfield, Liberals 119 votes, 12.5%

Stephen Welton, People’s Party of Canada, 48 votes, 5.0%

This article will be updated with results throughout the night.

Just voted at Nanaimo North Town Centre; it took about 40 minutes. The line is long but moving quickly… #Elxn44 #Nanaimo #Ladysmith pic.twitter.com/IEQl8R7YfV — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) September 21, 2021

