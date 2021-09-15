Candidates in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding include Lisa Marie Barron of the NDP, top left, Michelle Corfield of the Liberal Party, Tamara Kronis of the Conservatives, Paul Manly of the Green Party, bottom left, and Stephen Welton of the People’s Party of Canada. (Photos submitted)
Nanaimo-Ladysmith all-candidates’ forum happens tonight
All five candidates slated to participate; voters can watch and listen online
Citizens of Nanaimo-Ladysmith only have five more days to make up their minds about voting, and an all-candidates’ forum can help with that decision.
The Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates’ forum Wednesday, Sept. 15.
“We’re pleased that all parties will attend and present their candidates for consideration in this forum. Timing is such that voters can use the event to help them make up their minds in the last days after a month of election promises,” said Kim Smythe, chamber of commerce CEO, in a press release.
The chamber says some potential topics for debate include election timing, cost of living, the housing market, child care, long-term care, health care, climate change, reconciliation, small business, foreign trade, staffing shortages, fisheries and COVID-19 recovery
The forum can be viewed online only from 7-8:30 p.m. at http://nanaimochamber.bc.ca/events.
