Nanaimo lacrosse community chips in to help out handyman after tool theft

Kyle McInnis, owner of Timbermen Plumbing, left, and Ryan Dietterle of the Nanaimo Timbermen present a new set of tools to Dennis Hyland, whose tools were stolen earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

The senior B Timbermen try to be a hard-working lacrosse team, and they found a way to help a Nanaimo man keep working after his tools were taken.

Kyle McInnis, owner of Timbermen Plumbing and an alumnus of the T-men, asked for help from his friends in the local lacrosse community after hearing about a Nanaimo handyman who had all his tools stolen earlier this month.

Dennis Hyland says he had $3,000 worth of tools in a rolling toolbox taken from his truck in a daytime theft downtown Oct. 14, and McInnis heard about the crime and wanted to help.

“He’s a guy that lost his tools and I’ve lost my tools twice in the last five years, so I know what it’s like,” McInnis said. “I was looking at upgrading some tools and I had some stuff lying around.”

He made a couple of calls and the lacrosse club helped him spread the word.

“I got overloaded with donations,” McInnis said. “The boys, we got together and basically replaced most, if not all the tools.”

He said Home Hardware provided some items at cost and Home Depot gave a special deal on the Milwaukee packout toolbox.

McInnis said Hyland needed and appreciated the tools and so the gift “couldn’t have gone to a better home.”

READ ALSO: Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen win on meaningful night

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin