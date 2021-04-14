Nanaimo hospital experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak

Three patients tested positive for the virus in NRGH's high-intensity rehab unit

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is dealing with its third COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic.

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at NRGH on Wednesday, April 14, after three patients tested positive for the virus in the high-intensity rehab unit.

The health authority says the first positive test came April 12 and precautions were immediately implemented, including contact tracing and enhanced cleaning. Follow-up testing identified two additional cases and Island Health says all patients and staff on the unit will be tested for COVID-19. There will be no new admissions or patient transfers and staff movements to and from that unit will be restricted.

“No other areas of the hospital are currently affected,” noted the information bulletin from the health authority. “The hospital is still a safe place and people should not avoid seeking emergency care if they require it.”

NRGH also declared outbreaks in November and in January.

Island Health reported on Wednesday that there were 50 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island since the previous day. There are 470 active cases on the Island, including 180 on the central Island, 253 on the south Island and 37 on the north Island.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control, which uses a different reporting period, tallied 51 new cases on Vancouver Island since yesterday: 17 cases on the central Island, 24 on the south Island and 10 on the north Island.

The BCCDC says there are six COVID-19 patients in critical care in Island Health and another 19 hospitalized.

