Nanaimo highland dancers reach high level

Brigadoon Dance Academy had five dancers at the recent BATD Highland Scholarships in Banff

Photo submittedRielle Hein, left, Annalise Lam, Miranda Lam, Hannah Purtle and Trinity LaRose represented Brigadoon Dance Academy at the British Association of Teachers of Dancing Highland Scholarships in Banff, Alta.

Highland Dancers from Nanaimo’s Brigadoon Dance Academy showed why they were invited to dance with some of the very best in North America.

The academy had five dancers at the recent British Association of Teachers of Dancing Highland Scholarships in Banff, Alta.

The invite-only event was a chance for the dancers to learn and compete.

Miranda Lam, in the senior scholarship division, was first in theory, first in solo and second in scholarship. Annalise Lam was third in solo and third in scholarship. Rielle Hein, Hannah Purtle and Trinity LaRose also represented Brigadoon at the scholarship event.

Diena Henry, principal instructor at Brigadoon Dance Academy, said she’s incredibly proud of her “fabulous” group.

“They’ve worked really hard,” she said.

