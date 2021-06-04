Nanaimo high school under hold-and-secure after report of youth with weapon

Nanaimo District Secondary School is under hold-and-secure emergency procedures as Nanaimo RCMP investigate a report of a youth with a weapon on school grounds. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo District Secondary School is under hold-and-secure procedures after a report of a youth seen with a weapon on school grounds.

“Officers are located inside the school and on school grounds,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. “Police have been unable to confirm what weapon if any the youth may have in his possession.”

RCMP added that the youth involved is known to police.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools spokesman Dale Burgos said only that RCMP were on site investigating and that he was awaiting further information.

The NLPS District Administration Centre adjacent to NDSS is also under a hold-and-secure.

SD68 explained in a social media post that hold-and-secure emergency procedures indicate a security concern in the neighbourhood. Students and staff members are brought indoors and no one may enter or exit the building, but classes continue as normal inside.

