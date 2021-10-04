Nanaimo getting four new substance-use recovery beds

The B.C. government is looking to partner with agencies to offer new substance-use recovery beds on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions announced Monday, Oct. 4, that Island Health has issued requests for proposals for service providers to operate eight “sobering and assessment beds” in Nanaimo, four of which would be new to the community. Island Health is also looking for partner agencies for up to eight supportive recovery beds in Parksville-Qualicum and at least six sobering and assessment beds in Tofino-Ucluelet.

The ministry, in a press release, said the services will “increase the access points” for people with addictions to receive support and treatment. Sobering and assessment beds allow stays of up to 23 hours a day for people, with services such us health assessment and support and food and laundry. Supportive recovery beds are substance-free spaces allowing stays up to 90 days, with services that include counselling, case management and community re-integration support.

“When people come forward for help with substance use, we want health care for them without delay,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. minister of mental health and addictions, in the release, adding that the new services can be transformative.

The province anticipates the services being in place by the start of spring.

