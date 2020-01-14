Nanaimo gets another snowfall warning with 20-30 centimetres expected overnight

Nanaimo’s getting a bit of a break from snow at the moment, but could get a foot of snow overnight, according to the weather forecast.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the east coast of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo, including inland areas, saying 20-30 centimetres are expected to fall overnight.

“A low pressure centre will approach Vancouver Island tonight. Snow will intensify during the night,” the warning notes. “A second round of heavy snow returns Wednesday night for these two regions before changing to rain Wednesday overnight.”

Environment Canada reminds motorists that rapidly accumulating snowfall will make travel difficult.

RELATED: More snow falls on Nanaimo’s roads after 16 crashes yesterday

RELATED: More snow, Arctic inflow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

RELATED: Environment Canada forecasting more snow for Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Six vehicles involved in crash on Nanaimo’s Needham Street

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter