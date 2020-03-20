Nanaimo food bank remaining open, following COVID-19 protocol

Peter Sinclair, Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank executive director, says distribution will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic, although precautions will be taken. (Submitted photo)

While Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank in Nanaimo says it will take precautions to ensure safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will remain open.

In a press release, the non-profit said the less fortunate in Nanaimo will still be able to stock their cupboards, as staff and volunteers will continue distributing food. However, in light of coronavirus, it will only supply food through the depot at 1009 Farquhar St. from Monday to Friday, and Generations Church, 1300 Princess Royal Ave., on Saturdays.

Peter Sinclair, Loaves and Fishes’ executive director, said social distancing protocol will be followed by volunteers and clients. He also said more donations are needed to meet demand.

“In the interests of safety we’ve had to make some major changes to our operations, but we realize how important our service is to people, so we’re doing our best to stay open while following direction from the Ministry of Health,” Sinclair said in the press release. “We expect the need to grow as more people are out of work and we’re looking to find food and financial donations wherever we can get them.”

For information on the emergency depot schedule and how to make donations, you can go to www.nanaimoloavesandfishes.org.

