Nanaimo fish and chips restaurant closed after kitchen fire

Smoke causes damage to Troller's Fish and Chips in the boat basin

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at Troller’s Fish and Chips down on the pier on Monday at about 7 a.m. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Fish and chips are temporarily off the menu in Nanaimo’s boat basin after a small fire this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at Troller’s Fish and Chips down on the pier on Monday at about 7 a.m.

The restaurant was behind fire line tape today and Troller’s owner Penny Palen said although the grease fire was minor, smoke damage is extensive and the restaurant will be closed several days for cleanup.

Trollers Fish and Chips is behind fire line tape following an early morning kitchen fire Monday. Owner Penny Palen says blaze was minor grease fire but smoke damage is extensive and restaurant will be closed several days for cleanup.#Nanaimo #fire #restaurant @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/pK2bi4gGY9 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) April 29, 2019

“The fire was accidental and contained to one end of the kitchen. No structural damage, however, there is smoke damage throughout the kitchen,” said Kevin Lillingston, Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer, in an e-mail. “The restaurant will remained closed until it’s cleaned up and looked at by the health inspector.”

