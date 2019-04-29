Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at Troller’s Fish and Chips down on the pier on Monday at about 7 a.m. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo fish and chips restaurant closed after kitchen fire

Smoke causes damage to Troller's Fish and Chips in the boat basin

  • Apr. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fish and chips are temporarily off the menu in Nanaimo’s boat basin after a small fire this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at Troller’s Fish and Chips down on the pier on Monday at about 7 a.m.

The restaurant was behind fire line tape today and Troller’s owner Penny Palen said although the grease fire was minor, smoke damage is extensive and the restaurant will be closed several days for cleanup.

“The fire was accidental and contained to one end of the kitchen. No structural damage, however, there is smoke damage throughout the kitchen,” said Kevin Lillingston, Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer, in an e-mail. “The restaurant will remained closed until it’s cleaned up and looked at by the health inspector.”

