Nanaimo first responders salute health-care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Emergency services workers sounded their sirens outside Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Monday night to express their appreciation to health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

First responders in Nanaimo gathered outside the NRGH emergency room Monday night to sound their sirens in appreciation for health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were among those who staged their vehicles outside the hospital for the 7 p.m. show of support.

Alex Mattes, unit chief for B.C. Ambulance Service Station 120, said in an e-mail that he and his wife, Nanaimo RCMP Sgt. Sarah Mattes, organized the minute of thanks to show first responders’ appreciation.

