Nanaimo first responders deploy boat at Westwood Lake to assist injured woman

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a call of an injured person on a trail near Westwood Lake on Saturday. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A boat was deployed as first responders in Nanaimo were at the scene of a rescue call at Westwood Lake this afternoon.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Westwood Lake’s beach at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, after a woman injured herself while on a trail near the lake, according to Capt. Jason Battie of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

“We just got a request from B.C. Ambulance to assist making patient contact with a person that’s had a leg injury on the trail and it was quicker for us use a boat, so we launched the boat,” said Battie. “We got the paramedics with her now attending … and will bring her back in the boat.”

Battie said a boat was used because “it’s easier access” for responders and faster.

The extent of the injury was not known, said Battie, but the woman would be taken to the hospital for examination.

