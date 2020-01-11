Nanaimo firefighters put out fire across highway from VIU

College Drive expected to open to traffic soon, according to Nanaimo Fire Rescue official

College Drive was temporarily closed the morning of Jan. 11 in order to allow for Nanaimo Fire Rescue to battle a structure fire. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

College Drive is anticipated to open to traffic within the hour after fire crews in Nanaimo responded to a structure fire late Saturday morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Fortis B.C. were all on scene at about 10:45 a.m. Jan. 11 after a report of a structure fire, across the highway from Vancouver Island University. The 1000 block of College Drive, between Camrose Place and Concordia Place, was closed off as firefighters extinguished the fire.

“We just had a small fire inside the home,” said Brad Wood, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant fire chief. “Not sure how it started. Our fire investigation branch is on its way up here. A couple of people were inside at the time, they got out. No injuries, fire’s out, under control and they’re just doing a bit of looking to the walls etc. for any extension.”

Wood said Fortis B.C. was notified as a precautionary measure.

