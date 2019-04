Fire happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Nanaimo's Holly Avenue

Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters put out a car fire just before 10 p.m. on Holly Avenue. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletinvideo

A car was totally engulfed in flames along Holly Avenue on Thursday night.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out just before 10 p.m. to Holly Avenue near Rosehill Street, where a parked car was fully ablaze. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No one was hurt.

