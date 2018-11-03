Nanaimo firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze on Westwood Road

Nanaimo firefighters battled a blaze in the Westwood Road area for the better part of three hours before finally extinguishing it early this morning.

Crews were alerted to the fire at 2:25 a.m. near Cavallotti Lodge, and according to Brad Wood, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief, it occurred at a house thought to be abandoned.

Wood said firefighters arrived to a “fully involved vacant home” and were there for a few hours before bringing it under control. The one-alarm fire was extinguished at 5:30 a.m. and there didn’t appear to be injuries, or anyone inside the home.

“Crews did stay outside, there were some structural issues with the place with the chimney inside and such, but what they did search of, they didn’t find anything,” said Wood.

The cause is not yet known and fire and loss prevention division is investigating, according to Wood.

