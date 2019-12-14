Nanaimo Fire Rescue lauds boys after rescue from cliffs

A Nanaimo Fire Rescue official is lauding three boys following a rescue in the Departure Bay Road area late Saturday afternoon. According to Capt. Troy Libbus, the boys remained in one area after becoming stranded and had a whistle, making it easier for them to be located. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is lauding three boys for being prepared after a rescue on cliffs near Departure Bay Road late Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 3200 block Granite Park Road at 4:15 p.m. Saturday to respond to a rescue call, after two of the boys became stranded on nearby cliffs, according to Capt. Troy Libbus, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue. Upon the fire department’s arrival, a young boy said his two friends were up on the rocks and he had told his friends to stay in one spot due to the slippery ground and there were no injuries, said Libbus.

“It was a really smart move by the young lad and when we got there, the kids were sitting right where they [were told to stay],” said Libbus. “They had a whistle, which was fantastic, so that made it easier for us to get there and we had easy access to get there to bring them down.”

READ ALSO: Apartment residents evacuated in Prideaux Street fire

As it is a time of year where there is wet weather, the terrain can be challenging, said Libbus.

“It’s higher cliffs back here and lots of moss and with the weather the way it is now, it’s very slippery,” Libbus said. “It was even slippery just walking in there on a small slope and they were on quite the slope.”

Libbus said he is glad the boys are safe and they practised good hiking technique with the use of a whistle and remaining in one spot.

“I told the boys, ‘Great job for staying there and being safe,'” said Libbus.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram