Nanaimo Fire Rescue extinguishes blaze on Garside Road

Nanaimo firefighters extinguished a blaze at a residence near the Black Bear Pub on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:12 p.m. in the 6300 block of Garside Road and damaged the side of a garage.

“We arrived on scene and there were flames on the side of the home here,” said Capt. Shane Manson, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “We were able to get to it quickly and knock it down and there hasn’t been much extension onto the house other than the side of it.”

Manson said fire rescue doesn’t know at this point if it is suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

“We do have our inspector that’s coming that’s going to investigate it,” Manson said.

