Nanaimo Fire Rescue extinguishes blaze on Garside Road

Fire damaged side of garage, Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigating

Nanaimo firefighters extinguished a blaze at a residence near the Black Bear Pub on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:12 p.m. in the 6300 block of Garside Road and damaged the side of a garage.

“We arrived on scene and there were flames on the side of the home here,” said Capt. Shane Manson, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “We were able to get to it quickly and knock it down and there hasn’t been much extension onto the house other than the side of it.”

#Nanaimo #fire crews on scene near black bear pub in #nanaimobc

A post shared by Karl Yu (@karlyubulletin) on Apr 14, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

Manson said fire rescue doesn’t know at this point if it is suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

“We do have our inspector that’s coming that’s going to investigate it,” Manson said.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes
Next story
PFD loaners coming to Lake Eleanor

Just Posted

Nanaimo Fire Rescue extinguishes blaze on Garside Road

 

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

  • 19 hours ago

 

Opening day for Ridge Meadows baseball

 

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read