Nanaimo fire crews respond as Barclay Road mobile home engulfed in flames

First reponders called out shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire on Barclay Road, off Labieux Road Saturday, Oct. 3. A mobile home is engulfed in flames, according to reports. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is battling a structure fire in the 2300 block of Barclay Road, off Labieux Road in Nanaimo.

First responders received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames as crews arrived and is now destroyed.

“It’s in a tin can. It’s hard to get water inside when there’s metal siding all over the place, so it’s tough. Entry is unsafe for our guys right now, so we’re trying to do [an] exterior attack through the windows and doors to try to stop it because there’s a lot of personal effects that are on fire inside,” said Nanaimo Fire Rescue Capt. Earle Ten Have.

Firefighters on scene said two occupants were outside the home when the fire started and were moving vehicles out of the driveway when crews arrived.

An ambulance arrived on scene and a person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The homeowner is insured, said responders.

Mobile home on Barclay Road fully ablaze. pic.twitter.com/lBVDXEzswp — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) October 4, 2020

