Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Queen of Oak Bay was delayed at Departure Bay this afternoon

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

A ferry on the Nanaimo route is almost an hour and a half behind schedule this evening after a medical emergency earlier this afternoon.

The Queen of Oak Bay is operating 84 minutes behind schedule, noted a service announcement from B.C. Ferries at about 5 p.m.

The ferry corp said in the service notice that the medical emergency, “experienced by one of our customers … required immediate attention earlier this afternoon.”

The Queen of Oak Bay was slated to sail at 1:15 p.m. from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal, but didn’t leave until 2:20 p.m.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay,” the service notice read. “We wish our fellow passenger a speedy recovery.”

B.C. Ferries was asking that customers with reservations check in at the terminal in accordance with their scheduled sailing time.

The other vessel servicing the Nanaimo-West Vancouver route, the Coastal Renaissance, is operating on time.

