Nanaimo encouraged to cycle, walk or bus to work for another week

Myriam Verzat, 2018 Commuter Challenge coordinator, is hoping Nanaimo residents can cycle or take alternative forms of transportation to work from June 3-9. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Bike to Work Week 2018 has concluded, but the City of Nanaimo is challenging residents to take alternative modes of transportation to work for another week.

The Commuter Challenge, a Canada-wide event, takes place between June 3 and 9 with people again asked to leave their vehicles at home and opt to cycle, take transit, walk, carpool or work from home, according to a city press release.

There will be celebration stations set up throughout Nanaimo each day of the challenge, like Bike To Work Week, and people and organizations can register online for the challenge too.

Registrants have a chance to win one of two grand prizes – a $200 gift card to Frontrunners or a $100 gift card for a Modo Co-op car rental.

“This is the first year we are hosting celebration stations for the Commuter Challenge and we are pretty excited about it,” said Myriam Verzat, 2018 Commuter Challenge coordinator, in the press release. “We would love to encourage all those who participated in Bike To Work Week to continue cycling for on more week, and invite all those that don’t feel like cycling to find their own way of being active while commuting.”

For more information, click on this link.

